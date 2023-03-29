Ram Navami 2023: WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Ram Navami 2023| Photo: PTI

The auspicious occasion of Ram Navami for Hindus is celebrated every year. Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (the brighter half) of the Chaitra month. This year, the festival falls on Thursday, March 30. Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

Lord Ram's birthday coincides with the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. Devotees of Maa Durga end their fasting on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. As per the Drik Panchang, the Ram Navami madhyahna muhurat will start at 11:11 am and will end at 1:40 pm.

Read: Ram Navami 2023: Puja muhurat timings, significance, WhatsApp quotes, Facebook messages, SMS to wish your loved ones

Make this day special for your loved ones by sending them these WhatsApp messages and quotes

Ram Navami 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes