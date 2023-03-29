Ram Navami 2023: WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
The auspicious occasion of Ram Navami for Hindus is celebrated every year. Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (the brighter half) of the Chaitra month. This year, the festival falls on Thursday, March 30. Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.
Lord Ram's birthday coincides with the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. Devotees of Maa Durga end their fasting on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. As per the Drik Panchang, the Ram Navami madhyahna muhurat will start at 11:11 am and will end at 1:40 pm.
Make this day special for your loved ones by sending them these WhatsApp messages and quotes
Ram Navami 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes
- May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.
- May Lord Ram bless you with success, happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your loved ones.
- On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Ram are with you and your family. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.
- With the blessings of Lord Ram, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your family.
- With the gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, may happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami.
- Let this festival remind you to be positive and hopeful because good always triumphs over evil. Happy Ram Navami.
- Ayodhya jinka dham hai, Ram jinka naam hai, Aise maryada Purushottam Ram ki charnon mein hamara pranam hai. Aapko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaye.
- I wish you and your family joy, harmony and prosperity on this special festival. Happy Ram Navami.
- This Ram Navami, may all your dreams come true and you succeed in all your endeavours. Have a blessed Ram Navami.
- Wishing you love, health, peace, and prosperity this Ram Navami. May Lord Rama always guide you and your family on the right path. Shubh Ram Navami.