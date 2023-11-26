What caused Kochi stampede that killed 4 students, injured 60?

Know the reason behind Kochi's stampede that killed four students and injured 60 others.

Kerala's Cochin University witnessed a stampede that took the life of four students, injuring 60 others. The state government has now called for a probe to investigate the reason behind the stampede.

The stampede happened during a music concert that was conducted in the open-air auditorium of the college. According to the police, the audience rushed to the auditorium using the stairs when there was a sudden downpour causing the stampede and the deaths.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar said, "It is suspected there was a college function being held by the school of engineering. The invitees were asked to come in black T-shirts...Due to sudden rain people who were at the sites tried to get inside. So suddenly people who were on the steps fell down and people walked over them...Four people were brought dead to the hospital, and another four were seriously injured... Other than that, around a total of 46 people have reported injuries in medical college."

Initial investigation revealed that the stampede occurred while Nikitha Gandhi was performing, but later the reports stated that the singer had still not started her performance.

The singer later took to Facebook to express her sorrow about the unfortunate occurrence.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress district president Sarada said, "The queue was uncontrollable...Due to rain, they rushed in. First, some fell down then others fell down on the top of them. By the time we reached here, students were taken to hospital by ambulance..."

