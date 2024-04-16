Western Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha constituency to witness fierce political fight

BJP's Pradeep Kumar secured an impressive victory with a mandate of 566,961 votes. SP's Tabassum Begum was defeated by the margin of 92,160 votes as she managed to get 474,801 votes.

Kairana, one of the key Lok Sabha constituencies located in Western Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district will witness a fierce political fight between Bahujan Samajwadi Party's (BSP) candidate Sripal Singh Rana, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party's (SP) Iqra Hasan.

Notably, the BJP managed to win 50.6 per cent of the vote share in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. SP candidate touched the mark of 42.4 per cent and the Congress reached just 6.2 per cent of vote share.

BJP's Pradeep Kumar secured an impressive victory with a mandate of 566,961 votes. SP's Tabassum Begum was defeated by the margin of 92,160 votes as she managed to get 474,801 votes.

Pradeep Kumar's political career started as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), with his first tenure in 2000, when he won a by-election from the Nakur Assembly constituency as a representative of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

His political journey continued as he was re-elected in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections from the Gangoh constituency, this time as a member of the BJP, followed by the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BSP's candidate Shripal Singh Rana hails from the 'Thakur' community. BJP's prospects may be hit in Kairana if Rana manages to get the support of his community voters.Meanwhile, the nominee fielded by SP, Iqra Hasan is a post graduate in International Law from the University of London School of Oriental and African Studies.

Kairana is her family turf as her father, mother and grandfather represented the constituency in Lok Sabha. Earlier in March, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the people of Kairana know the value of one vote like no one else, having suffered the agony of mass exodus from the place during the previous government. He added that the right choice of government made by people later on forced criminals to flee from Uttar Pradesh.CM Yogi was seeking votes for the BJP-Lok Dal's joint candidate, Pradeep Chaudhary.

The Chief Minister said that Kairana, which has a rich history, has witnessed many ups and downs.Notably, the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

Votes polled in the seven phases of the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024 will be counted on June 4.In the 2019 elections, turning the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'Mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh upside down, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats.

The partners in the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mayawati's BSP could only muster 15 seats.Voting will be held in Kairana Lok Sabha constituency in the first phase of the General elections set to be held on April 19. The date of counting and announcement of results is June 4.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)