West Bengal: Seven including 3 children killed after lightning strikes in Malda

Seven people, including three children, were killed in lightning strikes in West Bengal's Malda district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 09:21 PM IST

West Bengal: Seven including 3 children killed after lightning strikes in Malda
West Bengal lightning skills 7 people | Photo: PTI

Seven people, including three children, were killed in lightning strikes in West Bengal's Malda district on Wednesday evening, officials said. While one person was killed in Old Malda, six people died in the Kaliachak area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Krishno Chowdhury (65), Ummey Kulsum (six), Debosree Mandal (27), Somit Mandal (10), Najrul SK (32), Robizon Bibi (54), and Esa Sarkar (eight), they added.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania said heavy thunderstorms lashed Malda in the evening, during which seven people died. Nine cattle were also killed in the lightning strikes, he said. Necessary assistance was being provided to the families, Singhania said.

(With inputs from PTI)

