West Bengal panchayat polls: Centre to deploy 22 coys of CAPF after SC dismisses plea against HC order

Central government will deploy 22 Coys of CAPF with immediate effect in various districts of the state ahead of Panchayat elections.

West Bengal panchayat polls: Centre to deploy 22 coys of CAPF after SC dismisses plea against HC order
West Bengal Panchayat polls| Photo: PTI

Ahead of the West Bengal Panchayat elections, the central government has decided to deploy 22 Coys of CAPF with immediate effect in various districts. The Calcutta High Court ordered to deploy of central forces in West Bengal for the upcoming panchayat elections. 

West Bengal government and the State Election Commission (SEC) challenged this order by the Calcutta HC and took matters to the Supreme Court but the apex court dismissed the plea and said on Tuesday that holding elections cannot be a 'license for violence'. 

The West Bengal panchayat elections are scheduled to be held on July 8. The apex court observed the tenor of the high court order was to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

West Bengal invariably turns into a cauldron of political violence during elections, and over 20 people were killed and scores of others injured in the last panchayat polls in 2018.

