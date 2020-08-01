West Bengal Lockdown: Complete list of COVID-19 containment zones in Kolkata, Howrah

On July 30, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal issued separate guidelines for the state including the list of days when there will be a complete lockdown for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, a day after the Centre issued the guidelines for the third phase of Unlock (Unlock 3).

Now, a complete list of containment zones in West Bengal has been accessed, which easily identify the COVID-19 containment zones in the worst-affected districts of Kolkata and Howrah.

As of July 31, 2020, Kolkata has a total of 37 containment zones, while there are 91 containment zones in Howrah.

List of containment zones in Kolkata:

List of containment zones in Howrah:

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that bi-weekly complete lockdown in West Bengal will be on August 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29, 30.

Further, lockdown in containment zones across the state will continue till August 31.

There will also not be complete lockdown on Monday, August 3 because of Raksha Bandhan. The next bi-weekly lockdown will be enforced on August 8-9 (Saturday, Sunday).

Bi-weekly complete lockdown in West Bengal will be on August 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29, 30.

According to the latest available data, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in West Bengal has surged to 65,258, with the majority of cases from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, and Howrah districts.

The state reported 2,589 new cases and 48 deaths on Saturday. The case tally in the state includes 20,631 active cases and 1,629 deaths.