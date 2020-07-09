West Bengal Complete Lockdown: List of containment zones in Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, other districts

A day after West Bengal witnessed the highest single-day spike of 986 COVID-19 cases, most affected areas in the state have been placed under strict lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown in containment and buffer zones came into effect at 5 pm on July 9 and will continue for at least seven days.

The West Bengal government had on Tuesday decided to impose strict lockdown in COVID-19 affected areas by clubbing together containment zones and buffer zones near them from July 9.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the complete lockdown will stay in place for at least seven days and the next course of action will be decided after a review of the situation.

"This lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal will continue for seven days from 5 pm Thursday. Will review the situation after seven days and then decide next course of action on lockdown," Banerjee said.

Here is the complete list of containment zones across various districts that are placed under strict lockdown:

#Thread: Sharing list of Containment Zones.

Kolkata has 25 containment zones. pic.twitter.com/zfUVLliQXx — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) July 8, 2020

North 24 Parganas district has 95 Containment Zones. pic.twitter.com/loZPBvnAIH — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) July 8, 2020

North 24 Parganas containment zone list pic.twitter.com/0pOjK53AKl — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) July 8, 2020

South 24 Parganas district Containment Zone list pic.twitter.com/UxoFs7lem6 — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) July 9, 2020

The chief minister had on Wednesday said that some relaxations will be announced after seven days if it is seen that the number of cases is coming down during this period. If the situation worsens further, stricter norms will be followed and lockdown will be expanded, she said.

Mamata urged people to maintain physical distance and wear face masks while going out for essential tasks. She has also directed the police to be strict with those violating norms and send back those without masks.

On Wednesday, the state witnessed the highest single-day spike of 986 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's virus count to 24,823. The state also reported 23 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 827.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,705.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts are the worst affected with six deaths each being reported from there on Wednesday. Of total 23 deaths, five were from Howrah, two from Malda and one each from Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Jalpaiguri.