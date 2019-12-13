West Bengal: Amid protests in Assam over CAB, BGP urges Centre to exclude Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars from bill

Amid widespread protests in Assam and other parts of the northeast following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, a non-government national-level organization of Gorkhas based in Darjeeling district of West Bengal, have also raised issues against the bill stating that Darjeeling hills, Terai and the Dooars should be exempt from the purview of CAB.

Citing the issue of sixth schedule areas and inner limit permit areas like tribal-dominated regions in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, which are not included within the purview of the bill, the working president of BGP, Munish Tamang, said that Darjeeling hills, Terai and the Dooars region have witnessed "large demographic changes" due to "large scale influx from Bangladesh."

Drawing parallels with the CAB protestors with Assam, Munish Tamang argued that the above-mentioned regions of the Darjeeling district should be kept out of the purview of the bill due to "cultural and linguistic marginalisation" of its indigenous people which will be caused by a large influx of "outsiders".

He said that the government should introduce measures so that provisions of the CAB will not apply to these regions, therefore ensuring that the "Cultural and linguistic identity of the Hills, Terai, and Dooars is protected and the people of these areas feel safe."

The Morcha has staged a dharna in front of the district magistrate's office protesting the CAB and the proposed National Register of Citizen exercise since the past two days. They are also likely to hold a meeting at Sukna on December 15 to plan further course of action on the issue.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 will grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan by proposing to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The Bill aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, members of these communities, who have come from the three neighboring nations before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution there will be granted Indian citizenship after a mandatory period of stay.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Thursday, becoming an act of the constitution. The contentious bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, two days after it was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.