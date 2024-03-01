Weather update: Light rain in Delhi today, heavy snowfall predicted in these states, check IMD forecast

A heavy to very heavy rainfall and snowfall alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for today, March 1.

According to IMD, there will probably be snow and heavy to extremely heavy rain on March 1 and 2 in Muzaffarabad, Baltistan, Ladakh, Jammu-Kashmir, and Gilgit. The winter break for valley schools has also been extended by four days by the Kashmiri authorities due to the predicted bad weather. The schools would now reopen on Monday following a three-month winter break that was originally planned to begin on March 1.

The weather service in Himachal Pradesh has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and snowfall tomorrow, along with isolated bouts of heavy rain today.

IMD experiences sporadic periods of intense rain, snowfall, and frost on March 1st and 2. The majority of the districts in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and many of the state's remaining hilly areas are expected to see light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and snow, according to the weather department. In Uttarakhand, snowfall at elevations of three thousand metres and higher was also mentioned.

In North East India, there is a high probability of snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh on March 4 due to isolated heavy rainfall and scattered light to moderate rainfall over the next six days. According to the weather office, an isolated warning of heavy rainfall is in effect for Punjab tomorrow, March 2.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that on March 1st and 2, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Additionally, scattered light to moderate rainfall will be expected over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh.

The RWFC Delhi regional weather forecast has called for very light rain, thunderstorms, and nighttime gusts of 25 to 35 kmph. Delhi had an overall AQI of 168 at 6.30 am, falling into the moderate range.