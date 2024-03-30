Weather update: IMD predicts rain and hailstorms in several states on March 30-31; Check full forecast

IMD has forecasted rain and thundershowers in Dehradun, Garhwal, Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, and Uttarkashi. There is also a chance of hail during this period.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted thunderstorms in northwest India from March 30 to 31 and heavy rainfall in the Himalayan regions. IMD has also predicted light rains in Delhi on Saturday. A warning of storms and hailstorms has also been issued in many parts of Uttarakhand.

Hailstorms are expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on March 30 to 31. Besides this, there may be hail and rain in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

An alert has also been issued for the north-eastern states including Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Saturday as light rains are predicted in these areas.

Also, isolated areas in Arunachal Pradesh may witness heavy rain or snowfall. Moreover, from March 30 to April 1, Assam and Meghalaya may also see sporadic rainfall. Also, there is a chance of heavy rain in several parts of Nagaland.

IMD stated in its Friday evening bulletin that areas of Delhi including Jafarpur, Najafgarh, and Indira Gandhi International Airport, as well as Gurguram, Manesar, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Farukhnagar, Palwal, Aurangabad, and Hodal in Haryana, were expected to witness rainfall and hailstorms with gusty winds of 40 to 60 km/h.