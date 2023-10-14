Weather update: IMD predicts heavy snow, rainfall for next 3 days in many states; check latest forecast

Punjab may also experience significant rainfall on Monday. During this time, regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan are expected to see thunderstorms and lightning.

In response to a severe western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a "orange" advisory, warning of heavy rain and snowfall in several areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh during the next two to three days.

According to the IMD, this is the first severe western disturbance of the season and will have an impact on northwest and central India through October 17. Weather phenomena known as Western disturbances, which have their origins in the Mediterranean, bring unusually heavy rainfall to northwest India.

As a result of the western disturbance, Punjab may also experience significant rainfall on Monday. During this time, regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan are expected to see thunderstorms and lightning.

The western disturbance has caused a cyclonic circulation to form across central Pakistan and the nearby areas. With the potential to combine with a new western disturbance on October 15, the IMD predicted that it will likely become even more intense.

After the western disturbance goes away, dry northwesterly winds from the Himalayas are anticipated to dominate over northwest India in lower tropospheric levels. Temperatures in the area are therefore expected to drop by 2 to 4 degrees starting on October 17.

The IMD classifies weather warnings using four different color schemes: green (no action required), yellow (watch and remain updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).