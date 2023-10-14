Headlines

World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Joins Elite Club with 300th ODI Six during Ind vs Pak match

141st IOC session: What will happen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre? Know details

Sandeepa Dhar becomes emotional revisiting her abandoned Srinagar home after 30 years: 'My family was forced to run'

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy snow, rainfall for next 3 days in many states; check latest forecast

Meet Indian businessman with Rs 23,350 crore net worth, runs Rs 41,710 crore group as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Joins Elite Club with 300th ODI Six during Ind vs Pak match

141st IOC session: What will happen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre? Know details

Sandeepa Dhar becomes emotional revisiting her abandoned Srinagar home after 30 years: 'My family was forced to run'

Effective home remedies to cure UTI

8 Indian actresses who quit showbiz for religious reasons

8 must-watch crime thriller series led by Bollywood stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

141st IOC session: What will happen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre? Know details

Sandeepa Dhar becomes emotional revisiting her abandoned Srinagar home after 30 years: 'My family was forced to run'

Arjit Singh’s wild, 'Ganguly-style' celebration on Babar Azam’s wicket in Ind vs Pak World Cup match has fans in splits

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy snow, rainfall for next 3 days in many states; check latest forecast

Punjab may also experience significant rainfall on Monday. During this time, regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan are expected to see thunderstorms and lightning.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In response to a severe western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a "orange" advisory, warning of heavy rain and snowfall in several areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh during the next two to three days.

According to the IMD, this is the first severe western disturbance of the season and will have an impact on northwest and central India through October 17. Weather phenomena known as Western disturbances, which have their origins in the Mediterranean, bring unusually heavy rainfall to northwest India.

As a result of the western disturbance, Punjab may also experience significant rainfall on Monday. During this time, regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan are expected to see thunderstorms and lightning.

The western disturbance has caused a cyclonic circulation to form across central Pakistan and the nearby areas. With the potential to combine with a new western disturbance on October 15, the IMD predicted that it will likely become even more intense.

After the western disturbance goes away, dry northwesterly winds from the Himalayas are anticipated to dominate over northwest India in lower tropospheric levels. Temperatures in the area are therefore expected to drop by 2 to 4 degrees starting on October 17.

The IMD classifies weather warnings using four different color schemes: green (no action required), yellow (watch and remain updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rhea Kapoor says she is aware of her privilege in films: 'People look at me and think why do you need to work'

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in blockbuster showdown in Ahmedabad?

Delhi-NCR news: Delhi-Meerut Eway to be linked to GT Road, know how it will benefit people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, gave Rs 100 crore movies, quit films at peak of her career to...

Navratri 2023: Different names of Durga Puja in regions across India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE