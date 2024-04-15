Weather update: IMD issues thunderstorm, rain alert in these states; check state-wise full forecast

IMD has issued a heatwave warning for the next five days, with hot and humid weather expected in various regions including coastal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasts indicating ongoing rainfall across parts of northwest India for the next 48 hours, with a subsequent decrease thereafter.

A cyclonic circulation situated over northeast Rajasthan, combined with increased moisture from the Arabian Sea expected to enter Northwest India on April 14 and 15, is contributing to these weather patterns. Additionally, a new western disturbance is forecasted to impact northwest India from April 18, 2024.

Check state-wise forecast for next two days:

Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh:

Expect light to moderate rain/snowfall in most areas, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms & lightning on April 14 and 15.

Heavy rainfall/snowfall is also anticipated at isolated locations during the same period.

Himachal Pradesh:

Anticipate light to moderate rain/snowfall in most places on April 14 and 15, and in a few places on April 16.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) may accompany the precipitation on April 14 and 15, with the possibility of hailstorms at isolated places.

Uttarakhand:

Expect light to moderate rain/snowfall in most places on April 14th, expanding to many places on the 15th, and isolated places on April 16.

Similar to other regions, isolated thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph), and hailstorms are possible on April 14 and 15.

Punjab

In Punjab, anticipate light to moderate rainfall across many areas on April 14, with the possibility of isolated occurrences on April 15. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected both days, with isolated hailstorms likely on April 14.

Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi

For Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, expect light to moderate rainfall across many places on April 14, tapering to isolated occurrences on April 15. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are forecasted for both days, with isolated hailstorms possible on April 14.

West Uttar Pradesh

In West Uttar Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places on April 14, with isolated occurrences on April 15. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are anticipated on April 14, along with isolated hailstorms.

East Uttar Pradesh

East Uttar Pradesh may experience light to moderate rainfall at isolated places on both April 14 and 15, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) on April 14.

West Rajasthan

In West Rajasthan, light to moderate rainfall is forecasted at a few places on April 14, extending to isolated occurrences on April 15. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are expected both days, with isolated hailstorms likely on April 14.

East Rajasthan

Similarly, East Rajasthan is expected to see light to moderate rainfall at a few places on April 14, with isolated instances on April 15. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are forecasted for both days.

West and East Madhya Pradesh

West and East Madhya Pradesh may experience light to moderate rainfall at isolated places on both April 14 and 15, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and the possibility of hailstorms at isolated locations on April 14.

Heat wave warning for next 5 days

Additionally, the IMD has issued a heatwave warning for the next five days, with hot and humid weather expected in various regions including coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Konkan, Goa, and Rayalaseema during specified periods.