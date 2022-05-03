Weather update: Dust storm likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West UP, North Rajasthan today

(Image Source: IANS)

May has brought some relief from the scorching heat across the country. April saw record rise in temperature in north and central India, the highest in 122 years. In a big relief, the India Meteorological Department says there will be a fall in temperature for the next few days.

In Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan, the weather will change and dust storm is likely to occur in many areas. It will be cloudy at some places and there may be a chance of thunder and lightning. Such a situation may continue for the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a Western Disturbance has been active in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan since Monday. Its effect will last for the next few days. Because of this, dusty winds will blow. At some places, strong winds can reach up to 50 kmph.

Due to western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. On Tuesday and Wednesday, hail may also occur at some places here. In the next few days, the maximum temperature of Northwest and Central India may decrease by 2 to 4 degree Celsius.

The temperature will remain below 40 degrees in Northwest India. According to the IMD, the effect of southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal remains over East and Northeast India. Due to this, there will be good rain and strong winds for the next 5 days in the northeastern states, sub-Himalayan Bengal, Sikkim.

Very heavy rain has been predicted in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura on Tuesday. There is a possibility of dust storm and rain in some places in Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, Odisha. IMD said that there is a low pressure area in the coastal areas and adjoining areas. Due to this, there will be rain and strong winds in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next few days.

Apart from this, a cyclonic system is likely to form in South Andaman Sea on Wednesday, due to which a low pressure area will be formed till May 6. Due to this effect, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in Andaman and Nicobar on May 5 and May 6.