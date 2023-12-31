Weather update: 'Cold day' warning issued for five states during next 3-4 days; check IMD forecast here

The dense fog has significantly impacted visibility across multiple states, with pockets in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other regions reporting visibility as low as zero to a mere 200 meters.

As we welcome the new year, swathes of India find themselves gripped by a persistent weather phenomenon that paints a challenging landscape for residents and travelers alike. The ongoing blanket of dense to very dense fog over the plains of Northwest and adjoining Central India is expected to persist for the next couple of days, extending gradually towards East India thereafter.

Key regions like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan are experiencing cold-to-severe cold-day conditions. Temperatures range between 6-9°C in some areas, notably surpassing the typical range by 2-4°C. Meanwhile, areas like Delhi and southern Rajasthan are recording minimum temperatures hovering around 10-12°C, contributing to the unusual weather patterns.

The dense fog has significantly impacted visibility across multiple states, with pockets in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other regions reporting visibility as low as zero to a mere 200 meters. The chilling cold coupled with this fog has triggered severe cold-day conditions in pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Isolated areas in Rajasthan are also experiencing similar conditions.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring weather systems, notably a low-pressure area in the Indian Ocean, which is expected to evolve into a well-marked low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea. Simultaneously, a western disturbance is influencing weather conditions in northern regions.

Dense to very dense fog is anticipated to persist across several states until January 2, with Punjab being one of the most affected, followed by Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. Additionally, isolated pockets in various states including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may witness intermittent foggy conditions until January 2.