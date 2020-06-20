Watch Solar Eclipse 2020: Here are the Dos and Don'ts to witness the grahan

The entire world is bracing itself for the annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse. The eclipse will be visible this Sunday (June 21) in India.

It will be the first solar eclipse of this year takes place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.While people living along the path annular eclipse passing through Anupgarh, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Jakhal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Dehradun, Tapowan and Joshimath will be able to see the annular phase, people in rest of India can witness a partial eclipse, said the Ministry of Science and Technology.

When Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, the shadow falls on the surface of the Earth. The Sun is entirely covered by the Moon for a brief period. Those places that are engulfed by the dark, dense umbral shadow of the Moon experience the total solar eclipse.

"Annular solar eclipse is a particular case of the total solar eclipse. Like the total solar eclipse, the Moon is aligned with the Sun. However, on that day, the apparent size of the Moon happens to be a wee smaller than the Sun. Hence the Moon covers the central part of the Sun, and the rim of the Sun appear like a `ring of fire` in the sky for a very brief moment," Samir Dhurde of The Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune explained to ANI.

People living in Northern India will be able to witness the `ring of fire` for 38 seconds. While, other parts of India will be able to see the total solar eclipse 2020 for around 82 seconds.

Apart from India, It can be witnessed in most parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Here are certain DOs and Donts we need to keep in mind while watching the Solar eclipse:

1. Proper eye protection is needed to watch the solar eclipse as looking for a long period of time at the sun may damage your eyes.

2. A special solar filter on the lens is required to capture the eclipse.

3. If you are living in one of those countries where the solar eclipse cannot be sighted, it can also be watched virtually.

4. Don't look at the sun directly.

5. Don't look at the reflection of the sun in the water.

6. Ordinary sunglassed should not be used to witness the eclipse.

This year's annual solar eclipse will be particularly special as majority of the people will be couped up inside their homes amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, people travel a great distance to observe the solar eclipse.

(With ANI inputs)