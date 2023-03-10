Watch: Massive fire breaks out inside Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai

A major fire broke out on the sets of TV serial "Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" in Film City here on Friday afternoon, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Fire broke out on the set of a TV serial in Goregaon film city. Efforts to douse the fire underway, no injuries reported: BMC pic.twitter.com/isDnIQZH7V — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

The fire started around 4.30 pm on the ground floor, in an area of 2,000 square feet, of the studio where the serial was being shot, he said.

From a distance, huge clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from the studio.

According to a representative of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation who was quoted by PTI, eight fire engines from the Bombay fire brigade were dispatched to the scene and the dousing operation had already begun.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured as of now, the official added.

