Watch: Massive fire breaks out inside Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai

The fire breaks out on the set of TV serial "Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" in Film City.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

A major fire broke out on the sets of TV serial "Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" in Film City here on Friday afternoon, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The fire started around 4.30 pm on the ground floor, in an area of 2,000 square feet, of the studio where the serial was being shot, he said.

From a distance, huge clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from the studio.

According to a representative of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation who was quoted by PTI, eight fire engines from the Bombay fire brigade were dispatched to the scene and the dousing operation had already begun.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured as of now, the official added. 

(with input from agencies)

