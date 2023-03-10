OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal releases statement after father's death in Gurgaon

Ramesh Agarwal's death: Ritesh Agarwal releases a statement after the demise of his father Ramesh Agarwal. He died on March 10, 2023, after falling from a high-rise building in Gurgaon. The incident occurred at 1 pm. According to reports, Ramesh Agarwal fell from the 20th floor of a DLF building in Gurgaon.

“With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief.”

According to reports, Ramesh Agarwal fell down from his home's balcony. His family was there in the home at the time of the incident.

Just a few days had passed since Ritesh and Geetansha Sood wed at the Taj Palace before this incident happened. A magnificent celebration was also held at a five-star hotel in Delhi by the 30-year-old billionaire after the wedding.

Industry heavyweights including SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son and others also attended the wedding. Even Nirmala Sitharaman, the minister of finance, was there.

More details are awaited.