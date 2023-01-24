Watch: Man causes chaos on Bengaluru flyover by raining money, investigation launched

A man caused a commotion on a busy flyover in Bengaluru when he began throwing notes of Rs 10 from the top of the KR Maret flyover. The incident, captured on video, shows the man, dressed in a suit, riding a scooter and throwing notes from both sides of the flyover as people below scrambled to collect them. Cars and motorcycles stopped on the flyover and the road below, causing traffic to come to a standstill.

The man, who arrived on the flyover with a bag full of notes, continued to throw them as the wind blew some of them back onto the flyover. As people stopped to collect the notes, the man eventually left on his scooter, leaving many wondering what had just happened.

Also read: After row over surgical strikes remarks, Digvijaya Singh attempts damage control

The man's reason is yet unclear. According to some local reports, he reportedly decided to throw his money away because he was unhappy with his life.

However, it is significant to highlight that throwing cash from a flyover can be risky and may result in mishaps. The police are looking into the event and it is also against the law to provoke a public disturbance.