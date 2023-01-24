Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Man causes chaos on Bengaluru flyover by raining money, investigation launched

Man throws notes of Rs 10 from busy flyover, causing commotion and traffic standstill.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Watch: Man causes chaos on Bengaluru flyover by raining money, investigation launched
Watch: Man causes chaos on Bengaluru flyover by raining money, investigation launched

A man caused a commotion on a busy flyover in Bengaluru when he began throwing notes of Rs 10 from the top of the KR Maret flyover. The incident, captured on video, shows the man, dressed in a suit, riding a scooter and throwing notes from both sides of the flyover as people below scrambled to collect them. Cars and motorcycles stopped on the flyover and the road below, causing traffic to come to a standstill.

The man, who arrived on the flyover with a bag full of notes, continued to throw them as the wind blew some of them back onto the flyover. As people stopped to collect the notes, the man eventually left on his scooter, leaving many wondering what had just happened.

Also read: After row over surgical strikes remarks, Digvijaya Singh attempts damage control

The man's reason is yet unclear. According to some local reports, he reportedly decided to throw his money away because he was unhappy with his life.

However, it is significant to highlight that throwing cash from a flyover can be risky and may result in mishaps. The police are looking into the event and it is also against the law to provoke a public disturbance.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Stunning photos of Mukesh Ambani's future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant
Luxurious high-rise where Vivek Agnihotri bought new Rs 17.92 crore home after The Kashmir Files success
Discover surprising health benefits of Dates: From fiber, antioxidants to more
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
US twin shooting: 7 killed in two shootings in California community
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.