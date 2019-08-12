Watch: House collapses in Uttarakhand's Chamoli as heavy rains create havoc, 6 dead

Incessant rain has thrown normal life out of gear in Uttarakhand and the continuous downpour has unleashed nature's fury. A video going viral on social media shows a house in Vikas Khand Ghat in Chamoli district's Lankhi village getting flattened as the flash flood hits the district due to cloud burst.

State Disaster Response Force team has been rushed to the spot for relief and rescue operations.

It believed that seven people are inside the debris.

As per the latest updates, 6 people have lost their lives in the accident.

#WATCH House collapses as flash flood hits Vikas Khand Ghat's Lankhi village, in Chamoli, #Uttarakhand. State Disaster Response Force team has been rushed to the spot for rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/7KS2VVukcL — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the hills of Uttarakhand, washing away houses, cowsheds, and bridges besides destroying crops. Two days back, a cloudburst flattened a house in Tharti village of Tehri district at 3 am, killing a 30-year-old woman and her six-year-old son.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall coupled with thunderstorm is likely over the next few days in Chamoli and Tehri districts of the state.

