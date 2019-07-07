Watch: Air-to-air refueling of IAF's Su-30MKI fighter jets by IL-78 FRA aircraft

The exercise was a part of the India-France joint "Garuda" exercise being held at the Air Force Base Mont-De-Marsan in France.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday shared a video clip showing refuelling of Su-30MKI fighter aircraft midair by IL-78 FRA aircraft.

The exercise was a part of the India-France "Garuda" exercise being held at the Air Force Base Mont-De-Marsan in France from July 1 to July 14.

"Air-to-Air refueling is not an easy task. Pilots need to get their speeds right, get in correct formation and synchronise with the refueler," Group Captain Antil said.

Earlier on Friday, the IAF said the objective of Indo-France joint exercise is to enhance interoperability and cooperation between the two Air Forces.

#ExGaruda2019 : Glimpses of Air-to-Air refueling by Su-30MKI fighter aircraft from IL-78 FRA aircraft.



"The objective of Indo-France joint exercise is to share good practices & to enhance interoperability & cooperation between the two Air Forces. During the exchange flying, Squadron Leader Sourabh Ambure flew in the FAF Rafale aircraft," tweeted by the IAF.

"Indo-France joint exercise gives us a great opportunity to interact, exchange views, experiences & knowledge. A French Air Force Pilot got an opportunity to fly in the Su-30MKI aircraft, during the integration flying training week," IAF said in a tweet on Thursday.

Earlier, India and France had recently held naval drills in the Arabian Sea under the Varuna series wargames in which Indian naval fighters along with the Rafale-M of the French Air Force took part.

India and France are strategic partners and have been enhancing their cooperation over the last many years.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had signed a deal for 36 Rafale fighters with France in the year 2016. The first squadron would be based in Ambala while the second one would go to Hashimara on the border with China.

The IAF contingent landed at Air Force Base, Mont-de-Marsan, France, on June 28 for the exercise.

Base Commander, Air Base Mont-De-Marsan, Colonel Gaudillere, received the Indian Air Force contingent on arrival.

The Indian Air Force contingent was given a warm welcome by the French Air Force. The Air warriors of Indian Air Force are ready for flying operations, IAF said in a tweet.

Before leaving for France, Bareilly Air Force Base Commander Air Commodore M Ranade had said, "The Indo-French joint exercise Garuda is going to be conducted in France very shortly."

"This is the sixth edition of the exercise which is intended for both the air forces to exercise together and learn best practices each one has to offer," he added.

"A contingent of 4x Su-30 MKI, 2x C-17 and 1x 1L-78 tanker of the Indian Air Force will fly to France to participate in this exercise," he said.

