Video: 18-year-old girl kidnapped in front of her father in Telangana (Photo: Screengrab from the CCTV footage)

Telangana: An 18-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by four persons in front of her father in Telanagana's Sircilla district. The incident occurred in Moodepalle village in Chandurthi mandal of the district at around 5.30 am when the father and her daughter were proceeding to a temple.

The incident has been caught on a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity. It shows how the abductors forcibly took the woman in their car and sped away. According to police, a case was earlier registered against the accused Gyaneshwar as the abducted girl eloped with him and they had an `informal` marriage.

WATCH Telangana: An 18-year-old girl was kidnapped in front of her father when they were returning to their house after visiting a temple, in the Sircilla district



(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/GYedm9jkHJ — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

Police suspect, the abducted girl is grown-up now and therefore the accused tried to snatch her from the father`s guardianship. Nagendra Chary, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vemulawada, said, "A case has been registered and we are making all efforts to trace the kidnapped victim. There were four people involved in the incident."

READ | Gurugram: Anil Vij's Mercedes develops fault mid-drive, Haryana minister miraculously escapes accident

He added that there was a case registered against the accused earlier for eloping with the girl as they were in a love affair. On Monday, the suspect came to know that the woman's marriage was fixed with another person, following which he hatched a plot with his friends to abduct her.

He informed some suspects have already been picked up. Three teams have been deployed to nab the accused.

On the other hand, Chandurthi Police Inspector, Kiran Kumar said, "A case was registered earlier against the suspect Gyaneshwar in Sircilla town under POSCO act for eloping with the girl as she was a minor. Now, as she might have turned major, the suspect took her away in a car today morning. A case has been registered and the investigation is going on."

(With inputs from agencies)