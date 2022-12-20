Gurugram: Anil Vij's Mercedes develops fault mid-drive, Haryana minister miraculously escapes accident

Anil Vij car accident: The minister shared photographs of his car.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Monday miraculously escaped an accident when he was travelling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram as the car he was travelling in developed a snag on the road. The car was hurtling towards the millennium city at the time of the accident. Thankfully, the car, made by German automobile giant Mercedes, didn't turn turtle and the minister escaped without an injury. He narrated the incident on his social media account.

Vij is one of the most vocal ministers in the Haryana government. He can be often seen making controversial remarks and even slamming many officers in his videographed janata darbar.

The minister shared photographs of his car, Mercedes Benz E 200. He also tagged the company on Twitter.

He said that in the midst of his transit via road, the car's shock absorber broke into two pieces.

He was on the KMP expressway when the incident took place.

"Escaped miraculously while traveling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when a shocker of my official @MercedesBenzInd E200 broke into two pieces in a moving car on KMP Road," he said.

No one got injured in the incident.