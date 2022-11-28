Uttar Pradesh: Elderly woman steals gold necklace worth Rs 10 lakh, watch video here

Elderly woman steals gold necklace worth Rs 10 lakh in Uttar Pradesh (Photo: screengrab from the viral video)

A video of an elderly woman stealing a gold necklace at a jewellery store is going viral on social media. In the video, the woman can be clearly seen stealing a necklace within a few seconds. The incident took place in Baldev Plaza, in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on November 17. The gold necklace stolen by her is reportedly worth of Rs 10 lakh.

In the video, the woman can be seen checking out gold necklaces at the store before deftly hiding a jewellery box under the folds of her saree. The woman merely took 20 seconds to put the jewellery box in the saree and leave the shop. Surprisingly, no one could even notice and she smartly left the jewellery store.

The incident has been caught on the CCTV camera at the shop. Check the video below:

The video shows how the woman pretended to browse through more gold necklaces while the store employees stayed completely unaware of the theft.

