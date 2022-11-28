'You can be jailed for staring at women for 14 seconds': Memes come out in response to NCIB tweet



A recent viral tweet from NCIB has sparked the internet since it indirectly outlines the parameters and conditions for stalking women. The post claimed that staring at any girl or woman for longer than 14 seconds would result in imprisonment.

The tweet by the NCIB read, “Seeing any girl/woman for more than 14 seconds can lead to jail. Because knowingly or unknowingly or jokingly staring at a familiar or unfamiliar girl/woman for more than 14 seconds is a serious crime under sections 294 and 509 of the IPC. Such cases come under molestation.”

Over the trending tweet, internet users went bonkers, creating memes and posting comments:

As one of the users pointed out, “Ye proof Kaise hoga ki agle saksh me 15 sec se zayda dekha hai," no one will be able to tell whether someone was staring for more than 14 seconds.

Another user mentioned: “Ladki to 14min ghur leti h uske liye kon si IPC ki dhara h," when asking if there are any IPC sections for the same as girls staring at men.

Another person questioned, ” But how will this be validated that it was 13 seconds or 14 and more??.”

There were also numerous memes posted: