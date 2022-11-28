Viral video: Father-daughter dance on 'Uptown Funk' wins hearts on internet (Instagram/gitanasingh)

A dance video of a father and daughter has surfaced online and is winning hearts. The duo can be seen dancing to the pop number Uptown Funk' by Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a user named Gitana Singh. It showed the father-daughter duo indulging in what appeared to be an impromptu live session. The user wrote "Lucky Me" in the caption of the video.

Since being shared, the post has caught the attention of netizens who have flooded the comment section with heart and lovestruck emojis. The video has garnered more than 26,000 likes and over 563,000 views.

Watch the video below:

The daughter is seen dazzling in a stunning purple lehenga, while her father is seen in a grey suit. Some internet users called the video "beautiful," while others called it "overwhelming".

READ | 'You can be jailed for staring at women for 14 seconds': Memes come out in response to NCIB tweet