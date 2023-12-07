Headlines

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he and Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate on another 'very dark' idea after Animal

Victory in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls due to hard work, team spirit: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Heroic elephant mother fights off pack of lions to protect calves in viral video, watch

Gautam Adani inches closer to rival Mukesh Ambani, Adani group behind by just Rs…

Meet man who became hero due to lack of money, made film for Rs 7 crore, it earned Rs 400 crore, he is now…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he and Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate on another 'very dark' idea after Animal

Victory in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls due to hard work, team spirit: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Heroic elephant mother fights off pack of lions to protect calves in viral video, watch

Animals with biggest teeth

Rs 8.89 crore supercar sold out in India

Health benefits of peach in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he and Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate on another 'very dark' idea after Animal

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

Akshay Kumar will not be seen with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn in Vimal ads anymore; here's why

HomeIndia

India

Victory in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls due to hard work, team spirit: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

BJP National President JP Nadda welcomed the Prime Minister at the meeting and party MPs welcomed PM Modi with chants of "Modi ji ka swagat hai" and loud applause.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the recent win of the BJP in Assembly polls in three states was due hard work of all the party workers.

Addressing media persons after a meeting of BJP members of Parliament held today, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said "During the BJP Parliamentary party meeting today, PM Modi said it was the result of the hard work of all the party workers that the BJP achieved a massive victory in three states.

"The PM appreciated everyone's work. He also said that all BJP MPs and ministers have to participate in Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra from December 22 to 25 January."

Joshi said that during the meeting held ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the day, the Prime minister said the election victory should not be attributed to anyone's victory but was a collective win for the party.

At the meeting, the PM also asked party members to not call him "Modi ji."

"Don't distance me from the public by making me 'Modi ji'. I am Modi," Prahlad Joshi said citing the Prime Minister.

Apart from this Union Minister and BJP leader Joshi said, "PM Modi shared an interesting fact today. While being in government when the Congress party faced elections 40 times in states, it got success only seven times. Whereas BJP got a chance to seek repeat mandate 39 times and got success 22 times."

"Our percentage is 56 percent and Congress's is 18 percent. Thus the figures prove that people's biggest choice now is BJP," Joshi said.

Prime Minister Modi got a rousing welcome from BJP MPs at the Parliamentary Party meeting held ahead of the commencement of proceedings on the fourth day of the Winter Session of Parliament began for the day.

BJP National President JP Nadda welcomed the Prime Minister at the meeting and party MPs welcomed PM Modi with chants of "Modi ji ka swagat hai" and loud applause.

The meeting, the first by BJP during the current Winter Session comes amid suspense over the selection of Chief Ministers in these three states.

The BJP Parliament Party meeting was held at the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House complex. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Will attack Indian Parliament on or before Dec...': Pannun threatens after foiled attempt to kill him

Karni Sena chief murder: Wife files complaint; Ashok Gehlot, DGP named in FIR, here's why

Cyclone Michaung: 8 people dead, subways, roads closed in Tamil Nadu; CM Stalin inspects relief camps in Chennai

Meet beauty pageant winner turned IAS officer, who wasn't a good student but cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM pick in Rajasthan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE