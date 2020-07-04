'Very inspiring!': PM Modi praises BJP workers for welfare measures during COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated BJP workers and various state units of the party for helping people during the nationwide COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The Prime Minister interacted with party workers via video conferencing at the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' programme in presence of other top leaders including BJP chief JP Nadda and other Union Ministers.

"Rajasthan BJP has shown how to stand shoulder to shoulder with people, no matter if we are in the power or out of the power. Very inspiring!" Modi said lauding the relief work done by the workers.

Further after reviewing the relief work done by the BJP workers from Bihar, he said, "Workers of Bihar BJP and the people deserve congratulations. Many people were saying that COVID-19 will spread faster in eastern parts of the country due to high temperatures. People used to say there is poverty in Bihar, coronavirus will spread more here. But you all have proved it wrong."

Modi also reviewed and lauded relief work done by the party workers from Delhi, Jharkhand, and Karnataka among other states.

Prime Minister Modi had insisted that for the BJP party workers, serving the nation comes first and that they have been working tirelessly across India helping those in need.

Earlier in the programme, Nadda had said, "Over 8 lakh BJP workers distributed over 22 crore food packets, 5 crores 'Modi ration kits' and more than 5 crores face covers during the lockdown period. Our workers encouraged about 58 lakh people to contribute to the 'PM-CARES' Fund."

Nadda said the party has done nearly 4,000 video conferences during the lockdown and reached out to 2.5 lakh workers.

"We also did 700 audio bridges, connecting 70 lakh workers pan-India. These acts boosted our workers in several initiatives we performed," he said.

Nadda said children from the northeast, who were staying as paying guests in several states, were facing difficulties in paying rents. "Our workers talked to them and arranged for their and accommodation," he said.

He lauded Prime Minister Modi`s leadership in combating COVID-19 and said: "the world is following your steps closely". He said the Prime Minister has not only strengthened the fight against the pandemic but has also inspired the party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were among leaders at BJP headquarters to attend the programme. The Prime Minister said earlier in a tweet that serving the nation comes first for BJP workers and they have been working tirelessly across the country in the challenging times helping those in need.

(With ANI inputs)