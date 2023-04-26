Vehicle movement in parts of Greater Noida Expressway restricted for 45 days, new routes here

Noida- Greater Noida expressway 2023| Photo: PTI

Noida Traffic Police issued an advisory to restrict the movement of vehicles on one section of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The restrictions will be kept for 45 days to facilitate the construction of an underpass. The now under-construction underpass near the Mahamaya flyover will connect sectors 96 and 126 on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. According to the advisory issued by the Noida traffic department, all types of vehicles will be diverted through the adjoining service lanes to avoid choke points on the expressway.

The traffic from Greater Noida to Noida and Delhi will be diverted through Sector 132 service road via the Hazipur underpass and Sector 44 roundabout to the Mahamaya flyover. Traffic opposite the carriageway will be diverted to Sector 128 service road via the Hazipur underpass from the Mahamaya flyover.

As per officials, the work to construct the 715-metre long will take a minimum of 45 days to complete. The underpass is made using box-pushing technology.

The underpass is expected to connect various sectors in Noida with Delhi including 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 96, 97, 98, 99 as well as 124, 125, 126 and 127. It will also ease the traffic movement on many roads and the expressway. A helpline number (9971009001) has also been issued by the traffic officials for contacting them in case of emergencies.

