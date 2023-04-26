Search icon
Vehicle movement in parts of Greater Noida Expressway restricted for 45 days, new routes here

45 days of restriction will be kept at the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Noida- Greater Noida expressway 2023| Photo: PTI

Noida Traffic Police issued an advisory to restrict the movement of vehicles on one section of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The restrictions will be kept for 45 days to facilitate the construction of an underpass. The now under-construction underpass near the Mahamaya flyover will connect sectors 96 and 126 on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. According to the advisory issued by the Noida traffic department, all types of vehicles will be diverted through the adjoining service lanes to avoid choke points on the expressway.

The traffic from Greater Noida to Noida and Delhi will be diverted through Sector 132 service road via the Hazipur underpass and Sector 44 roundabout to the Mahamaya flyover. Traffic opposite the carriageway will be diverted to Sector 128 service road via the Hazipur underpass from the Mahamaya flyover. 

As per officials, the work to construct the 715-metre long will take a minimum of 45 days to complete. The underpass is made using box-pushing technology. 

The underpass is expected to connect various sectors in Noida with Delhi including 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 96, 97, 98, 99 as well as 124, 125, 126 and 127. It will also ease the traffic movement on many roads and the expressway. A helpline number (9971009001) has also been issued by the traffic officials for contacting them in case of emergencies.

Traffic Diversions on MP-2 Elevated Road

  • The police also announced diversions on the MP-2 elevated road for installing poll lights from 11 pm to 5 am on April 26, 30, May 3 and May 7.
  • Traffic from Sector 60 towards Sector 18 can reach the destination from the road made under the elevated road from Sector 60. 
  • Vehicles Sector 31.25 Chowk to Sector 18, Sector 31. 25 from Chowk can through the road made under the elevated road to reach the destination.
  •  
  • Traffic from Sector 18 to Sector 60 will be able to go towards the destination via Cambridge Tiraha Sector 27 under the elevated road. 
  • The police officials urged the public to take note of the advisory and follow the directions to avoid inconvenience.

