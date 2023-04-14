Vande Bharat vs Shatabadi Express: Compare ticket prices, timings, other info for Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer trip

The fastest train to travel along this route will be Indian Railways' 14th Vande Bharat Express, which will stop in Jaipur on its way from Delhi to Ajmer in Rajasthan. In comparison to other Express trains operating on this route, the first Vande Bharat Express train to Rajasthan will travel the 428 km distance in 5.15 hours.

Currently, the Delhi to Ajmer Shatabdi Express travels the same route in 6 hours and 15 minutes. The Shatabadi train on the same route will take 60 minutes longer than the new Vande Bharat Express.

Ticket Prices

Delhi- Ajmer Vande Bharat Express:

The cost of the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20978) from Delhi Cantt to Ajmer station is Rs 1250, including Rs 308 in optional catering fees. Between the two stations, Executive Class costs Rs. 2270 and adds Rs. 369 for catering.

The cost of the Train No. 20977 Vande Bharat Express in the meantime is Rs. 1085 in the Chair Car, which also includes Rs. 142 for catering. For Executive Cass, the ticket price is Rs. 2075 along with catering charges of Rs 175.

Delhi- Ajmer Shatabdi Express:

An AC Chair Car costs around Rs. 1005, including Rs. 125 in optional meal fees. The cost of the Shatabdi Express' Executive class is Rs 1670, and additional Rs 175 if you choose meal options.

READ | IMD heatwave alert: India to get more intense scorching days as mercury goes above 40 degrees Celsius in many areas

Timings

The newest Vande Bharat Express will travel the route from Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes, which is quicker than the Shatabdi Express, which takes about 6 hours and 15 minutes, according to the schedule created for it. In comparison to Shatabdi, the new Vande Bharat Express is going 60 minutes quicker.

The Ajmer to Delhi Vande Bharat Express leaves at 6.20 am, and the Delhi to Ajmer Vande Bharat Express departs at 6.40 pm. From Delhi to Ajmer, the Shatabadi Express departs at 6:10 am, and from Ajmer to Delhi, it leaves at 4 pm.

Stoppage

The PM Modi-launched Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat train will run six days a week, except on Wednesdays it will not. Prior to arriving in Ajmer, it will make stops in Gurgaon, Alwar, and Jaipur. The Shatabdi Express, which runs between Delhi and Ajmer, departs from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) and arrives at Ajmer Station every day. The journey by train takes within 6.15 hours and features a dynamic fare system.

The train would enhance accessibility to popular tourist locations in Rajasthan, such as Pushkar and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, among other locations that draw large numbers of visitors all year long. Improved connectivity will also help the region's economic and social growth. The train makes stops in Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari, Alwar, Bandikui Jn, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Jaipur, and Kishangarh before concluding the journey in Ajmer.