IMD heatwave alert: India to get more intense scorching days as mercury goes above 40 degrees Celsius in many areas

Parts of India are being scorched by an unseasonably early and severe heat wave as cool, breezy spring days were slashed short and abruptly changed into intense heat. Climate change, according to scientists and experts, is increasing the frequency and heat of extreme temperatures.

Many parts of India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and other major cities, experienced rain in March, but the heatwave that arrived this time around was unusually early, according to experts. The majority of central, eastern, and northwest India should experience above-normal heatwave days during this time, according to the IMD. At the moment, the highest temperatures in central and northern India's region are between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Heatwaves likely to get worse in these parts of India

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heatwave could affect parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar over the next three to four days. Based on the IMD, isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal will likely experience heatwave situations through Monday (April 17), as will northern coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha through Saturday (April 15), as well as Bihar from April 15 through April 17.

States reaching above 40 degrees Celsius

At the moment, the hottest temperatures in central and northern India's peninsula range from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius. Odisha is experiencing extreme heat as summer grips large areas of the nation. On Thursday, the state's daytime temperature reached a record-high 43.5 degrees Celsius.

The daytime temperature is expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next two days before stabilising, according to Umashankar Mishra, senior scientist at IMD. The government of Odisha has directed all Anganwadi centres and schools, both public and private, up to class 10, to close starting on Wednesday due to the current heatwave conditions in the state. Up until April 16, both schools and Anganwadi facilities will be closed.

A weather official reported on Friday that most of Jharkhand is experiencing heatwave-like conditions as the temperature surpassed 40 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, Jamshedpur and Daltonganj reported the highest temperatures in the state at 41.7 degrees Celsius, while Ranchi, known for its pleasant climate, registered 38.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above average.

On April 17, Ranchi's temperature may reach 40 degrees Celsius, according to the weather service's forecast. On Thursday, Kolkata's high reached 40 degrees Celsius, and the weather department predicted that south Bengal would experience a heatwave for the coming four days. The state's highest temperature was 42.2 degrees at Panagarh, which is in the West Bardhaman district.

The nation's capital is preparing for long scorching days, which are predicted to cause isolated areas of the city to reach temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius over the course of the coming week, according to meteorologists. The Delhi Government on Wednesday released guidelines on school readiness for the ongoing summers, such as no assembly during the afternoon, water breaks, etc., in response to heatwave forecasts.

