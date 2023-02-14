Not just Valentine's Day today! Here are some significant events that also happen on Feb 14

People all over the world are celebrating Valentine's Day today, February 14, bringing an end to the week of love. Valentine's Day is celebrated around the world as a day to show love and affection to those you care about, but other significant historical events also occurred on this day. The list of noteworthy occasions that take place on February 14 besides Valentine's Day is as follows.

Pulwama Attack Anniversary

Considered to be "Black Day" in India, 40 members of the CRPF were killed in a suicide bombing that took place in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on February 14, 2019, four years ago. A militant organisation with Pakistani origins called Jaish-e-Mohammed alleged responsibility for the terror event in Pulwama. India-Pakistan relations were severely damaged by the attack, which led to the 2019 India-Pakistan military tussle.

As the nation remembers the courageous soldiers who lost their lives in the cowardly attack by terrorist outfit, this year marks the completion of four years of Pulwama attack.

Financial Literacy Week

Since 2016, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has held Financial Literacy Week (FLW) annually to spread awareness of financial education among the general public throughout the nation. The theme chosen for the current FLW, which will be observed from February 13 to 17, 2023, is "Good Financial Behaviour - Your Saviour."

READ | Pulwama terror attack anniversary: Masood Azhar, Ghazi Rasheed masterminds behind cowardly attack, details

The theme is consistent with the broad strategic goals of the National Strategy for Financial Education: 2020–2025, which aims to increase public awareness while fostering financial resilience and well-being. The emphasis will be on promoting knowledge about personal finance, budgeting, and responsible use of online services.

International Book Giving Day

International Book Giving Day is observed annually on February 14 and encourages people to give books as the title implies. Around the world, book lovers celebrate this unique holiday. It's a day to spread your love of reading to people who may not have as many books available to them as you do, especially children.

In 2012, Amy Broadmoore, the creator of Delightful Children's Books and The Curious Kid's Librarian, had the concept for International Book Giving Day. The goal of this day is to provide as many children as possible with reading books, whether they are brand-new, used, or borrowed.

Library Lovers’ Day

February 14 is Library Lovers Day, honouring book lovers everywhere. The day celebrates libraries and the incredible, life-altering books they contain. In Australia, the State Library of New South Wales (NSW) established Library Lovers' Day in 2006. With a new theme each year, Library Lover's Day is now observed globally.