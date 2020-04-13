Uttarakhand Police makes foreigners write 'I am sorry' 500 times for violating COVID-19 lockdown protocol

Uttarakhand Police officials made ten foreigners write "I didn't follow lockdown rules, I am sorry", 500 times on a piece of paper for violating COVID-19 lockdown protocol in Rishikesh.

These above mentioned foreign nationals were caught strolling along the banks of the river Ganga by the patrolling police.

"When I caught them strolling, they said they are not violating any guidelines as they are out during the relaxation period."

"So, I told them that the relaxation period is only to buy essentials and not to roam around," Police official Vinod Kumar said.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

Later on, those foreigners were asked to leave and stay at home for their own well being.

The 21-days nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, is due to end on April 14. Most states are in the favour extending the lockdown and the same was conveyed to the Prime Minister in a video conference by chief ministers on Saturday.

Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana have extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30 while others may soon follow suit.

However, Uttarakhand Health Department did not report any new COVID-19 on Sunday as the total number of positive cases in the state remains at 35.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 8447 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 273 fatalities have been reported.