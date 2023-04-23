Uttarakhand: Official killed after being hit by helicopter blades in Kedarnath (photo: ANI)

Uttarakhand news: Ahead of Kedarnath Dham's portals opening on April 25, an official of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) was killed on Sunday after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Kedarnath. The official was part of a team that had visited the helipad to inspect the arrangements for the heli services to the Himalayan temple.

The official, Amit Saini, was on his way to board the helicopter. The 35-year-old suffered severe neck injuries after being hit by the helicopter's tail rotor and died on the spot, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit told reporters.

The incident occurred at the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said. Saini worked as a finance controller in the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident occurred around 2.15 pm when the team was about to return after its inspection. The authorities are busy finalising the arrangements for the pilgrimage to Kedarnath amid snowfall and intermittent rain in Kedarnath.

