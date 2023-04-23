‘He is a lion’: What Amritpal Singh’s parents Tarsem Singh, Balwinder Kaur said on son’s arrest

Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh (Photo - ANI)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who had been absconding for the last month, finally surrendered to the Punjab Police on Sunday. Now his parents Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur have broken their silence on their son’s arrest.

Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab police at 6:45 am on Sunday from Moga after he delivered a sermon in a gurdwara and then surrendered. His parents Tansem and Balwinder said that their son, a Khalistani leader, “surrendered like a lion.”

According to News18 reports, Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur said after his arrest, “He is a lion, he surrendered like a lion.” Meanwhile, his father maintained that his son was innocent, and is fighting against the drug menace in Punjab.

VIDEO | Amritpal Singh's mother, Balwinder Kaur, and father, Tarsem Singh, on his arrest earlier today. pic.twitter.com/YWdEqAVrRu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2023

As quoted by India Today, Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh said, “I request Singh Sangat that the mission of my son must be carried forward. My son is fighting a battle to curb the drug menace. We got the information from TV news and he was not in contact with his family.”

Tarsem showed his solidarity to “everyone who has been harassed by the Punjab Police”, and pointed out that his son Amritpal still dons the Sikh attire. The family of the Khalistani leader is currently fighting a legal battle against the authorities and the charges filed against him.

Amritpal Singh’s family further said that they got to know through the media that he has surrendered and they believed that till now, he was in police custody. Reportedly, the Khalistani leader was not in touch with his family for several weeks.

Amritpal Singh had remained on the run after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against him and his Waris Punjab De supporters, who stormed the Ajnala Police station in February. Amritpal was wanted on the charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and creating disturbances in the nation.

