Did Amritpal Singh surrender to protect wife Kirandeep Kaur? Know how he routed funds via NRI wife

Amritpal Singh and wife Kirandeep Kaur (File photo)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh decided to surrender to the Punjab Police in Moga on Sunday, after a month-long manhunt launched against him. Now, reports suggest that he did so to protect his new bride Kirandeep Kaur.

Kirandeep Kaur and Amritpal Singh got married in the first week of February, shortly after which the Khalistani leader stormed the Ajnala Police station, and a manhunt was launched against him on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

According to India Today reports, Amritpal Singh surrendered to the police on Sunday in an effort to protect his wife, Kirandeep Singh, fearing that she will be arrested as she was under constant surveillance by the Punjab Police and intelligence authorities.

The Waris Punjab De chief allegedly routed his funds for his movement through his wife Kirandeep, who is a British national. She reportedly was in touch with Khalistani leaders in the United Kingdom, who transferred funds to her account, eventually reaching Amritpal.

There were rumours that Kirandeep Kaur will be arrested soon on the charges of assisting Amritpal to escape the police and also routing funds for the Khalistani movement in India. The previously absconding preacher had allegedly stashed funds in the UK through his wife.

Kirandeep Kaur’s visa is only valid till July, and she was attempting to go back to London to avoid her arrest. However, the Punjab Police had barred her from leaving the country, and she was stopped at the Amritsar Airport just days before Amritpal’s arrest.

According to India Today reports, Amritpal Singh was under immense pressure after Kirandeep Kaur was placed under surveillance, more so after she tried to flee the country a few days ago. He feared that Kaur will be arrested as part of the manhunt against him.

Amritpal Singh and Kirandeep Kaur struck up a relationship last year through the social networking app Instagram, and Kaur shifted to Punjab from the UK after getting married to the Khalistani leader in February this year.

