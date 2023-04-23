Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Did Amritpal Singh surrender to protect wife Kirandeep Kaur? Know how he routed funds via NRI wife

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab’s Moga after surrendering to the police after a month-long chase against him and Waris Punjab De leaders.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 03:26 PM IST

Did Amritpal Singh surrender to protect wife Kirandeep Kaur? Know how he routed funds via NRI wife
Amritpal Singh and wife Kirandeep Kaur (File photo)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh decided to surrender to the Punjab Police in Moga on Sunday, after a month-long manhunt launched against him. Now, reports suggest that he did so to protect his new bride Kirandeep Kaur.

Kirandeep Kaur and Amritpal Singh got married in the first week of February, shortly after which the Khalistani leader stormed the Ajnala Police station, and a manhunt was launched against him on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

According to India Today reports, Amritpal Singh surrendered to the police on Sunday in an effort to protect his wife, Kirandeep Singh, fearing that she will be arrested as she was under constant surveillance by the Punjab Police and intelligence authorities.

The Waris Punjab De chief allegedly routed his funds for his movement through his wife Kirandeep, who is a British national. She reportedly was in touch with Khalistani leaders in the United Kingdom, who transferred funds to her account, eventually reaching Amritpal.

There were rumours that Kirandeep Kaur will be arrested soon on the charges of assisting Amritpal to escape the police and also routing funds for the Khalistani movement in India. The previously absconding preacher had allegedly stashed funds in the UK through his wife.

Kirandeep Kaur’s visa is only valid till July, and she was attempting to go back to London to avoid her arrest. However, the Punjab Police had barred her from leaving the country, and she was stopped at the Amritsar Airport just days before Amritpal’s arrest.

According to India Today reports, Amritpal Singh was under immense pressure after Kirandeep Kaur was placed under surveillance, more so after she tried to flee the country a few days ago. He feared that Kaur will be arrested as part of the manhunt against him.

Amritpal Singh and Kirandeep Kaur struck up a relationship last year through the social networking app Instagram, and Kaur shifted to Punjab from the UK after getting married to the Khalistani leader in February this year.

READ | 'He had no way to escape': Punjab Police's massive operation to arrest Amritpal Singh

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.