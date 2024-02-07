Uttarakhand becomes first Indian state to pass Uniform Civil Code Bill

The Uniform Civil Code Bill, which was introduced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government, was passed in the House on Wednesday.

After passing the UCC Bill in the Assembly, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. pic.twitter.com/7KGYYm3XLJ — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

