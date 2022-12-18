Search icon
Uttarakhand: 125-km-long rail line at Rishikesh to cut travel time with Karnaprayag by half

The region is close to the China border; hence, the project is strategically very important.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 08:33 AM IST

The railway project will be earthquake-proof. (Representational)

The ambitious railway line project between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand is being constructed at a fast pace. The strategically important railway line will cut short the travel distance between the two hilly cities by half. The entire length of the line will be 125 kilometers, and 17 tunnels are being built to join the two cities. 

Most of this train route will fall under tunnels, with a total tunnelling length of over 100 kilometers. 12 stations will be constructed outside the tunnels. 
The total cost of the project will be Rs 16,200 crore.

The region is close to the China border; hence, the project is strategically very important. 

Double and triple tracks will be laid inside the tunnels that would have escape passages for exigencies. 

The project will connect towns like Devprayag, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Gauchar and Karnaprayag, reported The Observer. 

The railway project will be earthquake-proof. 

The line will also have 35 bridges across Ganga and Alaknanda. 

The two cities are important nodal points for pilgrims and the project will boost tourism. It will also boost trade and development. 

The viability of the project -- approved in 2011 -- was accessed by a team of IIT Roorkee. 

Machines have been brought in from Europe, including Germany and Italy, for the blasting and tunnelling process. 

However, they are being operated by Indian staff. 

The line will cut short the travel time between the two cities from 6 hours to 3 hours. 

It will also prove to be a boon for local trade as people will find it easier to transport goods as opposed to the winding mountain roads. 

