Who is Kuntu Singh, Abbas Ansari’s enemy number 1 in Kasganj jail

Abbas Ansari, son of mafia Mukhtar Ansari has started facing threats to his life in Kasganj jail.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

Who is Kuntu Singh, Abbas Ansari’s enemy number 1 in Kasganj jail

Bahubali don Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari claims a threat to life in Kasganj jail. Abbas was arrested for a money laundering case. Abbas’s elder brother Umar Ansari wrote to UP Home Secretary Sanjay Kumar claiming that Abbas Ansari’s life is under threat and requesting him transferred to some other prison. Ansari's brother said in his letter that Kuntu Singh, who is also detained in Kasganj jail, is putting his brother's life in jeopardy.

Who is Kuntu Singh?
Kuntu Singh is a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. He is alleged to be the mastermind behind the well-known Ajit Singh murder in Lucknow. Kuntu Singh is facing charges in connection with the murder of former BSP Lawmaker Sarvesh alias Sipu Singh, who was shot in the open. 

The shooter who killed Dhananjay Singh is also said to be Kuntu. In the year 2021, Kasganj jail received an arrest warrant for Dhruv Singh, aka Kuntu Singh. He is one of the gang leaders in Azamgarh. 

Why is Abbas Ansari sacred of Kuntu Singh?
Mukhtar Ansari family has a long-standing feud with Bahubali Brijesh Singh and Dhananjay Singh. There have been reports of face-offs between the two groups several times in the past. The Ansari family has submitted a letter asking them to shift Abbas to another prison due to the fact that musclemen from two distinct gangs are currently being held in the same jail. 

Body cameras and a drone were delivered to Kasganj jail after Abbas Ansari claimed a threat to life inside prison.

