After Joshimath, cracks appeared in 28 houses in Karnaprayag and Badrinath highway

Cracks appeared in a number of homes in Karnaprayag in the Chamoli region of Uttarakhand after Joshimath. These fractures are currently enlarging quickly. Up to 28 houses nearby are in danger of collapsing.

On Sunday, disaster management officer N.K. Joshi, MLA Anil Nautiyal, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, Karnaprayag SDM Himanshu Kafaltia, and the afflicted areas in Bahuguna Nagar, Subhash Nagar, and Upper Bazar were inspected.

The DM was astounded when he saw the large breaches in the Bahuguna Nagar house walls.

The locals asked the authorities to set up the necessary safeguards to ensure their safety.

Khurana gave the officials the order to relocate the afflicted individuals to safer areas and install crackometers in the damaged structures to keep track of the cracks.

In this part of the town, land subsidence first appeared last year during the wet season. The authorities dismissed the people's requests for security measures in the disaster-prone areas.

According to Khurana, the occupants of buildings that have developed significant fissures will be relocated to safer areas after they have been evacuated.

According to the official, residents who opt to rent housing will be given a monthly payment for a period of six months.

Every day that passes, Joshimath, a declining temple town, has to deal with new problems. The attractive town is dealing with the problem of land subsidence, which has resulted in hundreds of families being relocated, the demolition of structures, and a potential power outage.

(with inputs from IANS)