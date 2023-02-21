Search icon
Delhi-Chennai Garib Rath Express train receives bomb threat

Three persons were detained for allegedly spreading rumours regarding the presence of a bomb in Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R. Chennai Central Garib Rath Express train late on Monday night, officials said. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

Three persons were detained for allegedly spreading rumours regarding the presence of a bomb in Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R. Chennai Central Garib Rath Express train late on Monday night, officials said. 

As per the police, Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R.Chennai Central Garib Rath Express (12612), was stopped at the Dholpur station in Rajasthan for three hours, after a passenger claimed that there was a bomb on the train. 

They raised a complaint on the `Rail Madad` portal, they said. The complainant claimed that there was a bomb in the G2 Coach of the train and two other people told him about the same. 

(Also Read: IndiGo Delhi-Deogarh flight diverted to Lucknow after bomb threat, probe underway)

The police along with the teams of GRP Police and RPF forces immediately swung into action and reached the spot and launched a search operation. The bomb disposal squad was also called on the spot for investigation. 

Other than the G2 Coach, G3 and G4 were also evacuated and the search operation was carried out on the three coaches. After over three hours of conducting searches, the police confirmed that nothing was found on the train, and the train was given clearance to go ahead. 

The police detained three persons for spreading rumours about the bomb, and they will be thoroughly interrogated, said officials.

