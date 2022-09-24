Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh: Triple Talaq victim converts to Hinduism, marries a Hindu man in Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh: The woman said she had a fight with her husband a week ago, after which the latter assaulted her and gave her triple talaq.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 03:25 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Triple Talaq victim converts to Hinduism, marries a Hindu man in Bareilly
Representational image

Uttar Pradesh: A Muslim woman adopted Hinduism after her husband gave her triple talaq. She became Pushpa from Rubina and married a Hindu man in Bareilly's Nawabganj, according to a Jagran report.

Rubina had a love affair with Shoaib, who is a resident of Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The duo married about nine years ago. A few years after their marriage, quarrels started between the couple. Reports suggest Shoaib used to beat up Rubina. The couple has three sons. 

Pushpa said about a week ago, Shoaib and she had a fight again, after which her husband assaulted her and gave her triple talaq. Five years ago, she met Prempal who is a resident of Nawabganj on the outskirts of Bareilly. The two were friends. 

After her husband gave her triple talaq, Rubina expressed her desire to marry Prempal. Later Rubina adopted Hinduism and tie the knot with Prempal and became Pushpa Devi.

READ | Delhi: Vehicles without this certificate to attract Rs 10,000 fine from October 1

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.