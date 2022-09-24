Uttar Pradesh: Triple Talaq victim converts to Hinduism, marries a Hindu man in Bareilly

Representational image

Uttar Pradesh: A Muslim woman adopted Hinduism after her husband gave her triple talaq. She became Pushpa from Rubina and married a Hindu man in Bareilly's Nawabganj, according to a Jagran report.

Rubina had a love affair with Shoaib, who is a resident of Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The duo married about nine years ago. A few years after their marriage, quarrels started between the couple. Reports suggest Shoaib used to beat up Rubina. The couple has three sons.

Pushpa said about a week ago, Shoaib and she had a fight again, after which her husband assaulted her and gave her triple talaq. Five years ago, she met Prempal who is a resident of Nawabganj on the outskirts of Bareilly. The two were friends.

After her husband gave her triple talaq, Rubina expressed her desire to marry Prempal. Later Rubina adopted Hinduism and tie the knot with Prempal and became Pushpa Devi.

