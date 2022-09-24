Uttar Pradesh: Private school student shoots at principal after being scolded for fighting with peer

A student of a private school here shot at his principal on Saturday after the latter scolded him following an altercation with a peer, police said. The principal, Ram Singh Verma, was shot twice. The incident took place at Adarsh Ramswaroop Inter College in Sadarpur police station area of Biswan tehsil, they said.

The accused student, Gurinder Singh, had a quarrel with another student on Friday. Later, Singh was scolded by Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, N P Singh said. Angry over being scolded, Singh shot at Verma twice. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera, the ASP said, adding that the principal has been referred to Lucknow for treatment. Singh is absconding and efforts are on to trace him, police said.

