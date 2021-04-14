Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for COVID-19

Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday went into self-isolation after several officers in the Chief Minister's Office tested positive for COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tested positive for COVID-19. He informed about the same on Wednesday (April 14) on his official Twitter handle. He is already in self-isolation since Tuesday. "After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors advice. I am doing all the works virtually," Adityanath tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

शुरुआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने कोविड की जांच कराई और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।



मैं सेल्फ आइसोलेशन में हूं और चिकित्सकों के परामर्श का पूर्णतः पालन कर रहा हूं। सभी कार्य वर्चुअली संपादित कर रहा हूं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 14, 2021

Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday went into self-isolation after several officers in the Chief Minister's Office tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Minister said as a precautionary measure, he is isolating himself. Some officials, including his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister, however, had not identified the officials who were tested for the infection.

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with?1,84,372 infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,72,085 with 1,027 new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020 the data updated at 8 am showed.