Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 9 lakh political posters, hoardings removed after EC order

After the model code of conduct was enforced by the Election Commission (EC) in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state assembly elections, authorities removed over nine lakh items used for political campaigning. This includes posters, hoardings, banners etc.

Authorities also seized more than 6,500 litres of liquor worth over Rs 15 lakh.

Giving out details, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said campaign material, including posters, banners and hoardings, numbering 9,60,482 have been removed. Of these, 7,32,186 items were removed from government properties and 2,28,296 items from private land.

Slogans written on walls have also been cleared, he said.

Shukla said the police department has so far got 10,007 licensed arms deposited, while nine licences have been confiscated and four of them cancelled.

So far, cases have been registered against 28,474 people and non-bailable warrants issued against 335 of them, he said.

Shukla also said 6,588 litres of liquor worth Rs 15.58 lakh has been seized.