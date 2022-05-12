Utkarsh Samaroh: PM Modi gets emotional, promises to help beneficiary's daughter in becoming doctor

(Image Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional while interacting with the beneficiaries at the 'Utkarsh Samaroh' held in Bharuch, Gujarat on Thursday. PM Modi was attending this program through video conferencing. During the program, PM Modi promised to help the daughter of a beneficiary realize her dream of becoming a doctor.

While talking to the Prime Minister, the beneficiary named Ayub Patel talked about his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor. Prime Minister Modi was quick to offer help. He said, "If you need any help to fulfill the dream of your daughters, then tell me." Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.

Read | PM Modi gets ‘special gift’ from little girl in Germany, video goes viral

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while sharing the video from the Utkarsh ceremony program wrote the caption, "The daughter and the father! Just so moving! And then the daughter interacts with Hon @PMOIndia! My prayers & good wishes that every daughter, every child, every mother, every father of this nation live with grace & understanding. Thanks @PMOIndia for this interaction."

The daughter and the father! Just so moving!



And then the daughter interacts with Hon. @PMOIndia !



My prayers & good wishes that every daughter, every child, every mother, every father of this nation live with grace & understanding.

Thanks @PMOIndia for this interaction. https://t.co/XvFWYUMGPl — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 12, 2022

Addressing the people in the program, PM Modi said that today's Utkarsh ceremony is a proof of the fact that when the government sincerely, with a resolution reaches the beneficiary, then how many meaningful results are obtained.

"I congratulate Bharuch district administration, Gujarat government for cent percent saturation of four social security schemes," he said. Giving information about the program, the PMO said that this program will mark 100% achievement of four major schemes of the Gujarat government in the district, which will help in providing timely financial assistance to the needy.

PM Modi had given information about this program by tweeting on Wednesday. Prime Minister said that the schemes provide assistance to widows, elderly and destitute citizens. The district administration of Bharuch launched the 'Utkarsh Pahal' campaign from January 1 to March 31 this year.

A total of 12,854 beneficiaries were identified in the four schemes. These include Ganga Swaroop Financial Assistance Scheme, Indira Gandhi Vriddha Sahay Yojana, baseless Vriddha Financial Assistance Scheme and National Family Support Scheme.

These four schemes helped in providing timely financial assistance to the needy people. Utkarsh camps were organised in all the villages and wards of the municipal area of ​​the district, in which the applicants who provided the necessary documents were given approval on the spot.