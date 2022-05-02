PM Modi gets ‘special gift’ from little girl in Germany, video goes viral

Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently visiting Germany for bilateral talks with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. His arrival in Berlin was a welcoming one as he received a thoughtful gift from a little girl.

The gesture has been shared by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on his social media account. The video of a little girl presenting a unique gift to PM Modi has now gone viral on the internet.

As seen in the video, the Prime Minister got a pencil sketch as a gift from the little girl. The video shows the Prime Minister thrilled to receive the gift from the little girl. After taking the handmade gift, he asks the little girl a range of multiple questions about the pencil sketch.

Piyush Goyal shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Watch this heart-warming video of PM @NarendraModi ji signing an autograph for this young girl who considers him her icon and has made his pencil sketch.”

Watch viral video

Watch this heartwarming video of PM @NarendraModi ji signing an autograph for this young girl who considers him her icon & has made his pencil sketch. pic.twitter.com/VJsOehmc7p — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 2, 2022

Ever since it was posted, the video has received lots of love from Twitterati. More than 8,900 people have seen the video and about 1,192 have liked it. The video’s comments section is full of praises for the little girl’s sweet gesture.

According to news agency ANI, the little girl’s name is Manya. Expressing her delight upon meeting the Prime Minister, the girl said, "It was a wonderful experience meeting PM Modi. He is my icon. He signed the painting I made of him and said to me 'Shabash'.”

Notably, the Prime Minister is on a three-nation Europe tour and Germany is his first stop. He is scheduled to visit Denmark and France next.