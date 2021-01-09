US Embassy to improve English teaching in Delhi govt schools

Regional English language officers at the US Embassy here will enhance the English teaching competency of the teachers of Delhi government schools. The initiative began on Saturday with the first batch of 50 teachers joining a certificate programme to be run by the US Embassy in coordination with the Delhi government.

The new move is part of the TESOL Core Certificate Programme launched by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier in the day.

"The program will enhance English language teaching competency of the participant teachers which will improve English teaching in government school classrooms. The current batch is of 50 teachers," Sisodia said while launching the certificate programme.

"It is important for the teachers to keep enhancing their skills. We want our teachers to do the things they already know differently. This course will bring more creativity in classrooms," he added.

Noting that English has become an essential language these days, Sisodia said that the teachers know how to teach English to their students but it is important for them to teach it in a creative manner. "We will provide all kinds of support to the teachers for learning new ways of teaching," he said.

Regional English language officer Ruth Goode from the US Embassy was also present during the launch. She acknowledged the long association of US Embassy with Delhi government and appreciated the efforts taken by the Deputy CM in ensuring that Delhi government teachers learn from the best.

"We really value our relationship with Delhi government. We have trained around 800 teachers in the past and will continue to support more in the future," Goode said.

The Regional English Language Office of the US Embassy has trained around 800 teachers from Delhi government schools since 2017. They have worked on creating a pool of master trainers who have subsequently trained primary and secondary school teachers on innovative English teaching methods.