UPSC asked to reduce civil services recruitment cycle by Parliamentary Panel, here's why

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India. Candidates have to study for long hours to crack the high-profile exam. Not just that, the syllabus of the UPSC CSE exam is so vast that it takes months to cover it.

The exam itself has a long recruitment process. Candidates have to first clear for prelims exam, then the mains exam and lastly the interview. It takes nearly 15 months to become a civil servant.

The long recruitment process sometimes takes a heavy toll on candidates' physical and mental health. Due to this, a Parliamentary Committee has asked the UPSC to reduce the civil services examination's selection cycle.

It asserted that the nearly 15 months long recruitment process wastes candidates' prime years besides taking a heavy toll on their physical and mental health. In its latest report, the panel also asked the Commission to examine the reasons for the low turnout of candidates in the civil services examination.

The examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said according to the data provided by the UPSC, the average time taken for civil services examination from the date of issue of notification to the date of declaration of the final result is nearly 15 months.

"The Committee is of the opinion that the duration of any recruitment examination should not ordinarily exceed six months as long and protracted recruitment cycles waste prime years of a candidates' life besides taking a heavy toll on their physical and mental health. The Committee, accordingly, recommends that UPSC should take steps to reduce the duration of the recruitment cycle significantly without compromising the quality," the report said.

On the low turnout, it said out of approximately, 32.39 lakh candidates who had applied for examinations conducted by UPSC in 2022-23, only 16.82 lakh candidates, (51.95 per cent) actually appeared for examinations.

For instance, 11.35 lakh candidates applied for the civil services examination in 2022 but only 5.73 lakh candidates (50.51 per cent) actually appeared for the examination.

"The Committee also recommends UPSC to examine the reasons for low turnout of candidates and share the findings thereof with the Committee," the report said.

The panel has recommended forming an expert committee to assess if the present scheme of recruitment through civil services examination provides an equal opportunity to both English-medium-educated urban candidates and non-English medium-educated rural candidates.

While UPSC has changed the pattern of civil services examination from time to time on the basis of recommendations made by various expert committees, no study has been commissioned to assess how such changes impacted the aspirants, nature of recruitment and administration at large, it said.

The Committee said UPSC may also collect feedback from the candidates and effect improvements in the examination system from time to time to ensure more transparency, fairness and candidate friendliness.

