Meet IAS officer Vandana Singh, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got 8th rank

IAS officer Vandana Singh Chauhan secured AIR 8 in the UPSC civil services exam 2012 and she was the IAS topper in Hindi medium.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

IAS officer Vandana Singh Chauhan

UPSC exam is considered by many as one of the toughest exams in the world and every year lakhs of aspirants appear in UPSC exam in order to crack it and become IAS officer. The success stories of IAS officers are often very inspiring and in this article we will talk about one such IAS officer who has managed to crack UPSC exam after a lot of struggle.

IAS officer Vandana Singh Chauhan secured AIR 8 in the UPSC civil services exam 2012 and she was the IAS topper in Hindi medium. By securing AIR 8, Vandana Singh also disproved the common notion that only aspirants with a background in English medium can perform well in the IAS exam. Vandana Singh managed to crack UPSC exam in her first attempt and she did not take help from any coaching centre.

Vandana Singh was born in an orthodox family where no one was interested in the education of girls. But it was Vandana’s childhood dream to become an IAS and she worked hard to achieve her goal.

IAS officer Vandana Singh’s father, Mahipal Singh Chauhan, supported her and sent her outside the village to continue her studies.

Vandana Singh completed her graduation in Sanskrit (Hons) from Kanya Gurukul, Bhiwani, and completed her LL.B. from BR Ambedkar University, Agra.

