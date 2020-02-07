Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' remark, Congress MPs charge at Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

As the ruckus continues, the Lok Sabha speaker was forced to adjourn the proceedings.

The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 1 PM on Friday and witnessed severe chaos after some Congress MPs charged towards Union Minister Harsh Vardhan after he demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his 'danda' remark.

The minister and BJP leader had condemned Gandhi's remarks against prime minister Narendra Modi following which a huge uproar was created by the opposition. Vardhan has said that he would first like to "unequivocally condemn the outlandish remarks of the Congress leader against Prime Minister Narendra Modi" made during an election rally.

During the aforementioned rally, Rahul had said, "Ye jo Narendra Modi bhashan de raha hai, 6 mahine baad ye ghar se bahar nahi nikal payega. Hindustan ke yuva isko aisa danda marenge."

Several leaders reacted to the development and demanded Gandhi's suspension for disrupting the proceedings.

"Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was speaking in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's statement when Congress MP Manickam Tagore charged towards him. It is an unfortunate event for democracy," said BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi also said, "After Rahul Gandhi's instigation, they thought of showing the 'danda' way. This was an attempt to manhandle Dr Harshvardhan. This shows the frustration level of Congress and is the height of gundaism."